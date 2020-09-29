1/
George R. Gantzer Sr.
George R. Gantzer, Sr

Blue Ash - Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Lamb), cherished father of George (Tina) Gantzer, Jr., Linda (Jim) Flottemesch, Don (Tanya) Gantzer, Tom (Debbie) Gantzer, Chuck (Karen) Gantzer, and Paul (Melanie) Gantzer. Devoted grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 22. Passed away on September 28th at the age of 90. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2nd from 5-7PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 10AM at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave. (45236). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, doantions may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati, 644 Lynn St., Unit 1026 (452063). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
