|
|
George R. Jarman
Anderson Twp - George R. Jarman, 83, died on Dec. 11, 2019 at his home in Anderson Twp. He was the beloved husband of Helen Jarman (nee Hardy) for 63 years, devoted father of Mary (Tom) Fante and the late Steven George Jarman, dear grandfather of Jennifer (Phillip) Jarman and Sarah (Joshua) Shelton, great-grandfather of Hailey Bowling, Olivia and Zane Shelton, caring brother of Joann and Raymond Jarman. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington with the Yeatman Lodge #162 F&AM and Scottish Rite Ring services on Wed. Dec. 18, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at the Funeral Home on Wed. from 12:30-1:30 PM. George was a barber for over 40 years and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Thanks to Grace Hospice for their loving care.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019