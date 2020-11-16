George Rapking
Cincinnati - George P. "Bud" Rapking, age 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born September 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Henry W. Rapking and Edna J. (Turner)Rapking. George was a Korean War Veteran serving within the US Air Force from 1949 to 1953. George is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Lucille Rapking; along with five children located in Cincinnati: Phillip & Candy Rapking, Kim and Bill Sterwerf, Gary (deceased) and Tina Rapking, Jennifer and Jim Elkins (deceased) and Connie and Steve Sansone. He is survived by his brother Hank and sisters Joyce, Shirley, and Sue. George was preceded in death by his younger brother Raymond and sister Sharon. He is survived by six grandchildren: Leslie, Chris, Karis, Kayla, Jeff, and Dustin. He is survived by 12 great grandchildren: Keegan, Avery, Easton, Logan, Kinleigh, Wesley, Samuel, Lennox, Kinsley, Madelynn, Charlie, and Felicity. George worked as a Widmer's driver salesman for over 40 years. He was a highly respected Queen City Umpire in the area and worked for many years officiating college and high school baseball and basketball games. He loved coaching and all sport related activities. Memorial (Public Viewing) services will be held at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mt Healthy on Thursday, 19 November from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Service at 12:30 PM with burial to follow. The service will also be available online at www.amgarden.org
for people who cannot attend. All donations should be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Vitas Hospice. May God bless!