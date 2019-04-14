|
|
George "Warren" Rittinger
- - George "Warren" Rittinger died April 6, 2019 at age 86 of Alzheimer's. Warren graduated from Bucknell University in 1954 and then served in the US Army as First Lieutenant. After the Army he joined Champion Paper Company. He became National Sales Manager for envelope papers and remained with Champion for 35 years. He lived in New York City; Chappaqua, NY; New Canaan, CT; and most recently Glendale, Ohio. He also spent many summers in his beloved Neahtawanta, Traverse City, MI.
He was devoted to his wife of 62 years Lydia, née Hines, and his three children Robin Ann Rittinger of Bloomfield, CT; Amy Gibson Grallert of Cummington, MA; and Ronald Warren Rittinger of San Francisco, CA; as well as his four grandchildren: Evelyn, Hazel, William and Evan. He is also survived by his brother Roger Rittinger of Bonita Springs, FL and his step-sister Donya Rittinger of Catonsville, MD.
Warren was a man of great integrity, loyalty, kindness and continuing humor. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held on April 27 at 11:00am at Christ Church in Glendale. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in his memory to Maple Knoll Future Care Fund or Christ Church Glendale.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019