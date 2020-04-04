|
|
Dr. George Robert "Bob" Deubell
Montgomery - Dr. George Robert "Bob" Deubell, 89 of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Bob was born on November 4, 1930 to George Leonard and Eleanor Rose Deubell (nee Keating) and brother to Mary Jean Conwell (Robert), who all preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Laurel Linnea Deubell (nee Breeze) and his two children, a son, Robert "Rob" Marcus Deubell, Sr. (Michelle) and a daughter, Laurette "Lauri" Deubell Hart (Roger). Devoted grandfather "Bubba" to Ryan and Kyle Hart, Marcus, Anna, Greta, Bernadette, and the late Mary Katherine Deubell. Also survived by a brother-in-law, Michael Alan Zilich (Melissa) and honorary grandfather to Tallie and AJ Zilich, and many nieces and nephews. Bob attended Purcell High School and obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from Xavier University and his Education Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He went to work for the University of Cincinnati in 1967 as Director of Purchasing and retired as the Assistant Vice President of Administrative Affairs in 1996. Bob was a loyal Bearcat, worked tirelessly on raising money for the UC Athletic Team Scholarship Fund, and served on the UCATS Board. He was awarded The Strubbe Distinguished Service Award in 2005. Bob and Linnea were founding members of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where he served on Parish Council, was Vice President of the Men's Club, Vice President of Temporal Affairs for the Parish, Usher, Announcer, Greeter, Psalm 23 Member, and Chairperson and Captain for several fundraisers for the Parish. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Opera Auditions. He also was 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus of Sharonville. Mass of Christian Burial was held privately for the family at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with burial following at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church Psalm 23 Fund or to the UC Foundation UCATS. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020