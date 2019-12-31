|
George S. Houck
Cincinnati - George S. Houck, beloved husband of Marion Houck of 67 years. Loving father of Sandra (Chris) Wunnenberg, Debora (Ken) Burchfield, and Judith (Tim) Williams. Cherished grandfather of 10 and loved great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Russell Houck. Passed away, Monday, December 30th, 2019. Age 88. Visitation Friday, January 3rd, from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at Kenwood Baptist Church, 8341 Kenwood Rd. (45236). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Kenwood Baptist Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020