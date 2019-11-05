|
George Samuel Cantrell
Alexandria - George Samuel Cantrell, 72, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home. Sam was born October 30, 1942 in Covington, KY to his parents, the late Charles and the late Bethel (Collins) Cantrell. He is survived by cousins and many friends. Sam was a graduate of Dayton High School (Class of '65) and the University of Kentucky, returning to Dayton as a teacher. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, KY and of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was past President and most recently Vice-President of Campbell County Retired Teachers Association, as well as being an active member of both the Kenton County Retired Teachers Association and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. Sam was also a real estate agent, and after retiring from his teaching career, owned and operated an antique shop in Mt. Olivet, KY. Sam made a difference in the lives of many students and was a joy to all who knew him. Having a keen mind and loving spirit, he enjoyed reading, learning, spending time in the company of friends, and helping others. He was a gentleman who lived his faith, respected and beloved by family and friends. Visitation is Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4800 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019