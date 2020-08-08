1/1
George Sharpe
George Sharpe

Florence - On Monday, August 3, 2020 George J. Sharpe was reunited with his beloved wife Vurlon when he passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. When Vurlon and George were united in their marriage of 57 years, George served in both the United States Marine Corp and the US Army. Left to mourn his loss are his daughter Carol (Donald) Brossart, Melbourne, KY and their family and his son Terry (Teresa) Sharpe, Independence, and their family, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren as well as his nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents George and Grace Sharpe and grandson George Russ. No services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
