Dr. George Stacey "Doc" Greenert
Highland Heights - Dr. George Stacey "Doc" Greenert, 78, of Highland Heights, passed away on Friday, June 14th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. Doc was a proud Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired medical doctor specializing as an Allergist in private practice, and dedicated his life to caring for others. His children and family were his upmost priority in life. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Virginia (nee. Stacey) Greenert; wife, Pamela Sue Shay-Greenert; sisters in law, Debbie Shay Zwelsky & Donna Shay; nephew, Christopher Shay and nieces, Christine & Carrie Shay. Doc is survived by his son, Matthew (Amy) Greenert; daughter, Riley Greenert; granddaughter, Brooklyn Greenert; brothers in law, Bruce Shay & Chuck Shay; sister in law, Connie Shay; nephews, Nick (Chelsie) & Jacob Shay and nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Watson, Anna Hamann and Caitlyn & Jessica Shay and many other family & friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 17th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 18th at St John's United Church of Christ, Newport with the burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati. Memorials are suggested to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45220. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 17, 2019