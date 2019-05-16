|
George Steffen
Lawrenceburg - George Steffen, 80, of Lawrenceburg, IN, formerly of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after suffering for four years with Lewy Body Dementia. George was born October 26, 1938 to his parents, Stephen and Florence Helen (Groeschen) Steffen. He was the owner\operator of Complete Air Service in Northside, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, baby Stephen Steffen and Mike Steffen. George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rosalyn Koch Steffen; seven children: David Steffen, John (Karen) Steffen, Joseph Steffen, Matthew (Stephanie) Steffen, Daniel (Cindy) Steffen, Christopher (Marla) Steffen and Kelly Steffen; ten siblings, Tom (Betty) Steffen, Florence (Ron) Manhardt, Mary (Joe) Lawson, Betty (Mike) Enzweiler, Peggy (Lou) Hoffman, Dan (Rosie) Steffen, Don (Becky) Steffen, Chris (Tony) Geiman, Steve (Connie) Steffen and Karen (Tim) Decker; fourteen grandchildren: William, Megan, Sydney, Aaron, Mitchell, Lynsey, Isabel, Zakk, Braden, Samuel, Cory, Madison, Andrew and Haylie; two great grandchildren: Phoebe and Pierce; sister-in-law, Janet Koch; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunday, May 19 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, May 20 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment will follow in the Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Navigators or to charity of donor's choice. online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019