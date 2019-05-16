Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary of the Assumption Church
8246 E Main St
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Steffen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Steffen


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
George Steffen Obituary
George Steffen

Lawrenceburg - George Steffen, 80, of Lawrenceburg, IN, formerly of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after suffering for four years with Lewy Body Dementia. George was born October 26, 1938 to his parents, Stephen and Florence Helen (Groeschen) Steffen. He was the owner\operator of Complete Air Service in Northside, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, baby Stephen Steffen and Mike Steffen. George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rosalyn Koch Steffen; seven children: David Steffen, John (Karen) Steffen, Joseph Steffen, Matthew (Stephanie) Steffen, Daniel (Cindy) Steffen, Christopher (Marla) Steffen and Kelly Steffen; ten siblings, Tom (Betty) Steffen, Florence (Ron) Manhardt, Mary (Joe) Lawson, Betty (Mike) Enzweiler, Peggy (Lou) Hoffman, Dan (Rosie) Steffen, Don (Becky) Steffen, Chris (Tony) Geiman, Steve (Connie) Steffen and Karen (Tim) Decker; fourteen grandchildren: William, Megan, Sydney, Aaron, Mitchell, Lynsey, Isabel, Zakk, Braden, Samuel, Cory, Madison, Andrew and Haylie; two great grandchildren: Phoebe and Pierce; sister-in-law, Janet Koch; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunday, May 19 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, May 20 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment will follow in the Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Navigators or to charity of donor's choice. online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now