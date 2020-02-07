Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Stepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Stepp

Add a Memory
George Stepp Obituary
George Stepp

Mt. Carmel - George L. Stepp, a resident of Mt. Carmel, passed away at Clermont Mercy Hospital on February 6, 2020 at the age of 92. George was the loving husband of Kathleen Stepp (nee Davis), beloved father of Jack Holt (Doris), Janice Swarts (Dennis) and the late Donald Holt. He was the devoted grandfather of 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his sister, Irvina Phelps. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 11 from 12:30 PM until the time of funeral service at 1:30 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Memorial contributions may be made, in George's name, to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -