George Stepp
Mt. Carmel - George L. Stepp, a resident of Mt. Carmel, passed away at Clermont Mercy Hospital on February 6, 2020 at the age of 92. George was the loving husband of Kathleen Stepp (nee Davis), beloved father of Jack Holt (Doris), Janice Swarts (Dennis) and the late Donald Holt. He was the devoted grandfather of 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his sister, Irvina Phelps. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 11 from 12:30 PM until the time of funeral service at 1:30 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Memorial contributions may be made, in George's name, to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020