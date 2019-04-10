|
George Terry Lee Russ
Elsmere - George Terry Lee Russ, age 37, passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, April 6, 2019. George was born on November 28, 1981 in Ft. Thomas, KY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brandy Russ; their children Gage, Seth, and Cali Russ; his mother, Michelle England (Jerry); his father, Terry Sharpe (Teresa); siblings, Carl Russ (Malinda), Carol Sharpe (Christopher Potter), Mitchell Sharpe (Stephanie), Jerry England, Matthew England, Michael England (Shania), Aliyah Breezley; and many cousins. George enjoyed working at Nature's Way in Burlington. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a hand or help anyone that was in need. He loved riding motorcycles, 4 wheeling, music, and camping at the Red River Gorge. George will be remembered most for all the love he had for his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 PM until the time of Service at 7 PM at STITH FUNERAL HOME 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Burial will take place at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019