1/1
George Thelen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Thelen

Crestview Hills - George Jay "G.J." Thelen, 84, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. He was the owner and operator of G.J. Thelen & Associates, a geotechnical and construction testing firm. He was a member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood and St. Mary's Church Longboat Key, FL. G.J. was a generous benefactor to the University of Notre Dame and Thomas More College where he was on the Board of Directors. He was also very active in the Evans Scholarship fund. G.J. was a former chairman of the Northern Kentucky Area Planning Commission. Survivors include his loving wife, Judith Ann Thelen of Crestview Hills; sons, Jay (Ann) Thelen of Ft. Wright, Mike (Carmen) Penker of Bradenton, FL, Steve (Becci) Penker of Hyde Park, OH, John Penker, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; daughters, Maribeth (Denis) Harper of Kensington, MD, Jenny (Tim) Regan of Baltimore, MD, Becky (Pat) Cipollone of Bethesda, MD, Patricia Penker of Miami, FL; brothers, Gerald (Bonnie) Thelen, Jim (Marita) Thelen, Don (Sharon) Thelen; 26 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Rose Church. Family requests that you live stream the Mass via www.strosecincinnati.org on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM by hitting the "watch live" button. Private interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Foundation for Dreams (AUTISM), 16110 Dream Oaks Pl, Bradenton, FL 34212 or foundationfordreams.org. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved