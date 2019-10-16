|
George Thomas "Yatz" Schurter
Fort Thomas - George Thomas "Yatz" Schurter, died Sunday, October 14, 2019, at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas. He was the Son of George August and Bessie Louise (Baker) Schurter. Tom was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1935 and grew up in Cincinnati and later moved to Fort Thomas where he was a devoted fan of all the activities at Highlands High School. He attended and graduated from Ohio Military Institute. After high school he served in the Army spending most of his time in Germany. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and was a member of the ATO fraternity, and he received his Master's Degree from Xavier University. He started his work career for Upjohn in Kalamazoo, MI and returned to Cincinnati to work for Author Anderson, he then spent 20 years at the George Wiedemann Brewing Company in Newport until they closed in 1983; after which he and his partner purchased Z & S Distributors and he worked there until 2017 when he retired at the age of 82. Tom was very active in the Ohio Military Institute Reunions, where he attended everyone for the past 20 years; and was involved with keeping the reunion going, helping with the website and communication with his OMI buddies. Tom's most proud moment of the past few years was taking the honor flight to DC with his son John. Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Anne (McClure), his two children John Thomas Schurter of Florence, Nancy (David) Eickman of Kenwood, and two grandchildren Lawrence Charles Kidney IV of Newport, and William Thomas Eickman of Kenwood. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:00am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Ft. Thomas with a reception immediately following in the undercroft. Memorials may be made to the Fort Thomas Education Fund or the Fort Thomas Independent Schools Athletic Department. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019