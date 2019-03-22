Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
George W. Mangold Jr. Obituary
George W. Mangold, Jr.

Cincinnati - Age 90, formerly of Fairfield, passed away in Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati on May 7, 1928, the son of George, W., Sr. and Alvina (Westmeyer) Mangold. He had been employed at Sterns and Foster for 42 years, retiring in 1993 and later he worked 12 years for the IRS. George is survived by his children, Alice Gundler, Colerain Twsp., Alvina O'Neal, Liberty Twsp. and Dolly (Rick) Proffitt, Liberty Twsp; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a half-brother, Gordon (Marion) Schnur, Cincinnati and his care giver, Michele Shirley Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, William C. Mangold; two brothers, Edward and Alfred Mangold and a sister, Joyce Larsh. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. Services will follow.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
