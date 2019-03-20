|
George W. Werden
West Chester - husband of May, father of the late George Werden (Vicki), Patricia Ranz (Steven), Robert Werden (Tomi), William Werden (Sharen) and John Werden. George served during WWII in the South Pacific as an infantryman in the 1st Marine Division (L-3-7) in the battles of Peleliu and Okinawa. He retired in 1991 after 42 years at General Electric as a Development Assembler. Passed away March 18, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 AM and Service at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 21 at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. See www.muellerfunerals.com for more details. Gravesite Service at Oak Hill Cemetery. All welcome for gathering at Century Inn after the service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019