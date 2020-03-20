|
|
George William Heitzman
Florence - George William Heitzman, 92, passed away at Florence Park Care Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. George was born on September 13, 1927 in Covington, KY to the late William and Mattie Mae Heitzman. He was former employee of Pogues as a warehouseman and was very involved at St. Henry Church. George was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Heitzman (nee Finke). He is survived by his children Michael Heitzman (Nancy), Robert Heitzman, Gail Johnson, and Lynn Reams (Greg), 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held privately by the family at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Magnolia Springs 7665 Ewing Blvd. Florence, KY 41042, St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, or Florence Park Care Center 6975 Burlington Pike Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020