Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Independence - George William Helmick, Age 85 passed away at his residence in Independence, Ky on Thursday, Februaary 20, 2020. VISITATION will be at First Christian Church, 14 West 5th St, Covington, Ky on Tuesday, February 25th at 5:00PM with a SERVICE to follow at 7:00PM. INTERMENT AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be at 10:00AM at Highland Cemetery. George was a retired electrician for Keebler Company and a lifetime member of First Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Viola (Peeno) Helmick, and sisters Mildred Russell and Ellen Neale. Georgie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Bramlage Helmick, daughters Sharon (Marvin) Nicholson of Medina OH, Linda (Riky) Davis, Brunswick GA, Lori (Jerry) Wilson of Hebron KY, sons David (Gina) Helmick of Brunswick GA and Bill (Jenni) Helmick of Independence KY, 15 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren, one Great-Great-Granddaughter, sister Gladys "Billie" Bryant of Toledo OH and numerous Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Christian Church. Allison and Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill Kentucky serving the family. Oneline condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
