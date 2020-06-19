Brian,
When I think of good guys I've met in this life, what a great man was your father. My deepest sympathies.
Uncks
George Wittmer
Cincinnati - Charles "George" Wittmer, age 80, of St. Petersburg passed away on March 23, 2020. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, George attended The Ohio State University on a full football scholarship and played on the 1961 National Championship team. He then signed with the Ottawa Rough Riders Professional Football team. George was a retired employee of Hudepohl Brewery Company. He was an avid golfer, playing 2-3 times a week. George was a member of the Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, The Elk's Golf Club, Oasis Gulf Club, Seminole Lake Country Club, Five Town's Men's Club and The American Legion. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary "Carol" Wittmer. George is survived by children Brian Wittmer, Tawnya (Rick) Childress, and Dale (Jessica) Wittmer; grandchildren Ryan (Lauren) Childress, Tarah (Ryan) Buckles, Lindsey Wittmer, Leeza Wittmer, Rachel Wittmer and Gabrielle Wittmer; and great-grandchildren Mary Rylan Childress, Griffin Childress, Anniston Childress, Kennedy Buckles, Madelyn Buckles, Josie Wittmer, and Dakota Wittmer. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 18 from 5-9 PM at the Oasis Conference Center, Loveland. Private inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.