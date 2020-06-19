George Wittmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Wittmer

Cincinnati - Charles "George" Wittmer, age 80, of St. Petersburg passed away on March 23, 2020. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, George attended The Ohio State University on a full football scholarship and played on the 1961 National Championship team. He then signed with the Ottawa Rough Riders Professional Football team. George was a retired employee of Hudepohl Brewery Company. He was an avid golfer, playing 2-3 times a week. George was a member of the Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, The Elk's Golf Club, Oasis Gulf Club, Seminole Lake Country Club, Five Town's Men's Club and The American Legion. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary "Carol" Wittmer. George is survived by children Brian Wittmer, Tawnya (Rick) Childress, and Dale (Jessica) Wittmer; grandchildren Ryan (Lauren) Childress, Tarah (Ryan) Buckles, Lindsey Wittmer, Leeza Wittmer, Rachel Wittmer and Gabrielle Wittmer; and great-grandchildren Mary Rylan Childress, Griffin Childress, Anniston Childress, Kennedy Buckles, Madelyn Buckles, Josie Wittmer, and Dakota Wittmer. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 18 from 5-9 PM at the Oasis Conference Center, Loveland. Private inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Brian,
When I think of good guys I've met in this life, what a great man was your father. My deepest sympathies.
Uncks
Dan Riestenberg
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved