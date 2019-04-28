Services
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Aurora, IN
Aurora - George passed away on Fri. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Zieverink; 3 daughters, Sabrina (Matt) Coyle, Ashley Zieverink, Emily (Grant) Ashcraft; 4 sisters, Shorty (Ken) Kramer, Marlene (Dan) Cassidy, Lorraine (Jim) Harper, Diane (Mike) Yost; brother in law, George Young; 2 grandchildren, Bree and Korbin Coyle. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Aurora, IN on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 am. A gathering will be held at Agner Hall, Lawrenceburg, IN following the funeral mass. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
