Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
552 Main Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Georgena Knight Obituary
Georgena Knight

Milford - Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Roy A. Knight; Devoted mother of Steve (Becky) Knight, Connie (Jim) Hay, and Tina (Don) Brauning; Dear grandmother of Adam (Casey) Hay, Aaron (Tamaryn) Hay, Alex Hay, Andrew Hay, Abby Hay, Brittanee (Kyle) Buckley, Zach Brauning, and Mitch (Maddie) Brauning; Great grandmother of Evan Buckley, Max Buckley, Delila Ann Brauning, and Bradley Elizabeth Hay; Georgena worked at Senco for 30 years; She was a devout fan of Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Bearcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and The Ohio State Buckeyes; Passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 Age 84 years; Longtime resident of Milford, Ohio; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Thursday August 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church 552 Main Street Milford, Ohio 45150 at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
