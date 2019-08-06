|
Georgetta Palmer
Bromley - Georgetta Palmer, 90, of Bromley passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Georgetta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Bromley where she served as the first woman president of the church council as well as a Deacon and Elder of council. Georgetta sang for over 50 years in the choir and was past president of the Night Guild. She was also past president of Dixie Heights PTA, Bromley Elementary PTA and Kenton County Council PTA. Georgetta was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Palmer (2016); daughter, Patricia Palmer; brothers, Fred and Rodney Reinhart. Survivors include her sons, Frank "Dusty" (Sue) Palmer of Ludlow, Michael J. (Kathy) Palmer of Bromley; grandchildren, Angie (Mike) Beighle, Jennifer Palmer, Zakk (Devan) Palmer, Jason Palmer, Jesse Palmer; great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Michael, Molly, Aly, Lily, Lucy, Arlo, C. J., Elana; and 1 great great grandchild, Atlas. Visitation is on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019