Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Immaculata Church
Mt. Adams, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Immaculata Church
Mt. Adams, OH
View Map
Georgia Ann Curran Obituary
Georgia Ann Curran, 79 of Cincinnati passed away October 22 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas W. Curran, daughter Kelli (Kevin) Richardson, step-sons Mike and Pat Curran, grandchildren Dana and JT Richardson and Pat Curran, Jr, brother Roger (Paula) Windholtz, brother-in-laws Patrick and Dennis Curran and many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday Oct 31 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Holy Cross Immaculata Church, Mt. Adams. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the church, 30 David Crowley Place, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Cincinnati serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
