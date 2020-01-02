|

Georgia Frederick
Mason - Long time Mason resident - Georgia Frederick, born February 8, 1938, passed away January 1, 2020. The family of Georgia will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Caldwell Ridge Cemetery in Kentucky on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Service are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020