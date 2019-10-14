|
|
Georgia Grace "Birdie" Michels
Erlanger - Georgia Grace "Birdie" Michels (nee Cahill), 94, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Village Care Center in Erlanger, KY. Birdie was born on May 26, 1925, in Covington, KY, to the late James and Georgia Cahill. She was a graduate of St. Henry High School and a member of St. Henry Church, Pt Pleasant Homemakers, and the Erlanger Historical Society. Birdie was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Michels, son Bobby Michels, granddaughter Beth Wendling, brothers R. Pete and William Cahill, and sister Sr. Betty Cahill O.S.B. She is survived by her children Jennifer Meinhardt of Hebron, KY, Jeff Michels (Pam) of Poplar Grove, KY, Gina Casey (Dan Kreinest) of Edgewood, KY, Paul Michels of Petersburg, KY, Chris Michels (Donna) of Petersburg, KY, Mary K. Kriege (David) of Poplar Grove, KY, Bill Michels (Bridgette) of Petersburg, KY, and Julie Fredley (Doug) of Walton, KY, sisters Rita Brake of Erlanger, KY, and Dolly Egan of Scottsdale, AZ, sister-in-laws Donna Cahill of Ft. Wright, KY and Ginny Cahill of Ft. Wright, KY, 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 9am until 10am at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 10am. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial Contributions can be sent to St. Henry District High School Fine Arts Department, 3755 Scheben Dr., Erlanger, KY 41018 and St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019