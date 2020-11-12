1/1
Georgia Ingram
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Ingram

Alexandria - Georgia Mae Ingram (nee Ballard), 91, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. Georgia was born January 4, 1929 in Mount Sterling, KY to her parents, George and Mary (nee Staton) Ballard. Georgia retired from Saint Luke Hospital and Northern Kentucky University. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Ingram; two sons, Ben McDaniel and William Ingram; one grandson, Justin Saccone; three siblings, Jim Ballard, Catherine McCarthy and Bernice Hedges. She is survived by six children, Woodford (Sharon McDaniel, Russell (Dana) Ingram, Lester (Debbie) Ingram, Tom Ingram, Frances (Tim) Lonergan and Tammy Saccone; two siblings, John Ballard and Loutica Frederick; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 12:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant's Lick, KY. online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexandria Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved