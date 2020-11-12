Georgia Ingram
Alexandria - Georgia Mae Ingram (nee Ballard), 91, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. Georgia was born January 4, 1929 in Mount Sterling, KY to her parents, George and Mary (nee Staton) Ballard. Georgia retired from Saint Luke Hospital and Northern Kentucky University. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Ingram; two sons, Ben McDaniel and William Ingram; one grandson, Justin Saccone; three siblings, Jim Ballard, Catherine McCarthy and Bernice Hedges. She is survived by six children, Woodford (Sharon McDaniel, Russell (Dana) Ingram, Lester (Debbie) Ingram, Tom Ingram, Frances (Tim) Lonergan and Tammy Saccone; two siblings, John Ballard and Loutica Frederick; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 12:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant's Lick, KY. online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com