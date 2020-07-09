1/1
Bellevue - Georgia M. (Wilshire) Brumfield, 92 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on July 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence, KY. Georgia was born February 23, 1928 in Covington, Kentucky to Harry and Georgia (Lemon) Wilshire. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellevue, Waitress for Frisch's for many years in Northern Kentucky. Georgia loved people, she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her Husband, William E. Brumfield and Son, Daryl Doud. Georgia is survived by her Daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Raso, Sons, Harry (Janie) Doud, Dana (Ann) Doud, and Sister, Tevis Sorrell. Also 7 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 13 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue, Kentucky (332 Prospect Street). Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Wednesday with Rev. Keith Blair, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Georgia and her family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Memories & Condolences
