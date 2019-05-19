Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
3680 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Georgia P. "Stevie" Stahl (nee Stephenson), beloved wife of the late Bruce W. Stahl. Devoted mother of Kim (Lloyd Deaton) Stahl of Goshen, OH. Dear sister of the late Edith Morgan, Garnet Gully, Audrey Krebs and Mildred Stephenson. Also preceded in death by her parents, George M. and Lucy Mae Stephenson. Georgia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friday, May 17, 2019, after a long illness, age 91. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 9:00AM-10:15AM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment Vine Street Hill Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a Veteran Support Group of the donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
