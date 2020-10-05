1/1
Georgia Root
Georgia Root

Bristol, TN - Georgia Root, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 3, 1954, a daughter of the late John and Lorna McGuire Maloney. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Lorna Schutte.

Georgia was a devoted and loving mother, wife and grandmother. Her life revolved around her family. She loved spending time with them and cooking one of her many amazing meals. Georgia was an avid Florida Gators fan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Root; daughter, Lauren Elam and husband Michael; son, Jason Paul Root and girlfriend Greta Hagg; grandchildren, Ava Marie Sanders, Mia Isabelle Sanders, Nora Claire Elam, and Harper Matilee Elam; brother, John Maloney Jr.; her beloved granddog, Charlie Sprocket; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a time and place in the future when conditions make travel safer for family, friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601 or can visit www.cancer.org to give in memory of Georgia.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Root and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 764-7123
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Lauren, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family will most definitely be in my prayers. I love you, my friend.
Michelle Cox
