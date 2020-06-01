Georgia Rowe
Independence - Georgia M. Rowe, 85, of Independence, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence. She was an active member of Community Family Church in Independence and her favorite bible verse was Matthew 6: 9-13. Georgia loved beautiful flowers, especially roses, but mostly she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Rowe; son, James Rowe and brother, Charles Gabbert. Survivors include her sons, Clint Rowe of Independence, Daniel Rowe of Falmouth, Jerry, Chris and Terry Rowe all of Independence, Randy Rowe of Covington, Lester Rowe of Morning View, Larry Rowe of Dry Ridge, Robert Rowe of Morning View; daughters, Patricia Jones of Independence, Mary Etler of Erlanger, Barbara Lauderman of Independence, Nancy Rowe of Independence; 28 grandchildren; 57 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Visitation is on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Services are private to the family. Interment in Big Bone Cemetery. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.