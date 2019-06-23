Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Georgiana Seifart Obituary
Georgiana Seifart

Pickerington - 1930-2019

Georgiana "Georgia" Seifart, age 89, of Pickerington, formerly of Columbus and Avon Park, FL, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at her residence at Amber Park.

Born April 10, 1930 in Cincinnati to the late George and Helen (Grauten) Lampe, she was a 1948 graduate of Regina High School in Cincinnati. She was a resident of Columbus from 1959-1989, then moved to Avon Park, FL from 1989-2011, when she returned to Columbus. She was a former part time employee and volunteer at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was a former member of St. Philip the Apostle Church and Altar and Rosary Society in Columbus, and Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park, FL. She was a life member of AAU, and a past member of River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park.

Preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Seifart in 2011; son-in-law, Dave Powers; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Seifart and Jean Roebel. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (John) Hemmerly, Debbi (Jeff) Kappes, Tina Powers; grandchildren, Brad (Shannon) Hemmerly, Sarah Hemmerly, Dana (Ryan) Skelton, J (Amy) Kappes, Rob Kappes, Kevin (Emily) Kappes, Bryan (Mandi) Fields, Jamie (Darryl) Cordrey, Jeni Stephens; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Lynn) Lampe; sister, Sr. Mary Ellen Lampe, CPPS; sister-in-law, Mary Seifart; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass and interment times will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Georgia's memory.

Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington.

www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
