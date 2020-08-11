Georgie Louise Rader
Colerain Twp. - RADER Georgie Louise (nee McDonald); Beloved wife of Thomas Rader. Devoted mother of Nadine (Paul III) Young and Vicki (Andy) Neltner. Dear Mammaw of Courtney (Jorge) Guinovart, Cassidy Young, Paul Young IV, Emma and Audrey Neltner. The youngest daughter of the late Victor and Rosa (nee Hoskins) McDonald. Sister of the late Pearl Hammond, Sarah Vitatoe, Lucy Tomlinson, Luther McDonald, Otis McDonald, Ralph McDonald and Hiram Harvey McDonald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 83. Resident of Colerain Twp. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 AM with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com