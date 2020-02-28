Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Garamy-Kossuthi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Garamy-Kossuthi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgina Garamy-Kossuthi Obituary
Georgina Garamy-Kossuthi

Florence - Georgina Mary Garamy-Kossuthi, age 65, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Frank Garamy, Jr. M.D. (Mary); sister-in-law, Sari Zsakay; nephews, Frank Garamy III (Jenny) and P. Thomas Garamy; great nieces and nephews, Kate, Lauren, Claire and Andrew. Georgina was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Vilmos Kossuthi; parents, Frank and Stefania Garamy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pk. Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 3:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions are suggested to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or a . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now