Georgina Garamy-Kossuthi
Florence - Georgina Mary Garamy-Kossuthi, age 65, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Frank Garamy, Jr. M.D. (Mary); sister-in-law, Sari Zsakay; nephews, Frank Garamy III (Jenny) and P. Thomas Garamy; great nieces and nephews, Kate, Lauren, Claire and Andrew. Georgina was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Vilmos Kossuthi; parents, Frank and Stefania Garamy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pk. Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 3:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions are suggested to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or a . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020