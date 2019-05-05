Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Ft. Mitchell - Gerald "Jerry" Bogenschutz. Passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Jerry is the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Kiely) Bogenschutz, the devoted father of Lee Ann (Dave) Rossol, Christine (John) Moore and Jane Bogenschutz and loving grandfather of Katy, Kiely and Michael Moore.

Jerry served as a volunteer fireman, for several cities, in the State of Kentucky for over 60 years; 51 of those years with the City of Ft. Mitchell. He and his wife Pat were members of the Mother of God Choral Club for over 50 years and were volunteers at the Parish Kitchen from its inception, in 1974, to their passing.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 12:05 pm on Saturday, May 11th at Mother of God Church 119 W. 6th St. Covington, KY 41011. Inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Parish Kitchen, 141 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011. Middendorf Funeral Home, Ft. Wright, is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
