|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Clemons
Bellevue - Gerald "Jerry" Clemons,84, of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Jerry retired from NOAH Weather as a Meteorologist. He later opened and operated Healing Therapy Associates in Bellevue, KY. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, hiking most of the Appalachian Trail. He also was a referee for college and professional soccer. Jerry is survived by his wife of 16 years Nona Clemons. Also surviving are his children Scott Clemons, Keith Clemons and Susan Clemons Casteel; grandchildren Jake, Emme, Abby, Kacie Leigh and Katie; sisters Justine Stewart, Marthanne Augustin and Susan Kaiser; many extended family and friends. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. You may leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com The family suggests memorials in Jerry's name to Edgar Cayce's A.R.E. Association of Research and Enlightenment at www.edgarcayce.org Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clemons family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019