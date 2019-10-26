|
Gerald Doerman
Hebron - Gerald R. Doerman, 85, of Hebron, KY passed away on October 24, 2019 at his residence in Hebron, KY surrounded by his loving family. Gerald was preceded by his parents Lloyd and Lula Doerman, daughter Melanie Doerman and brothers: Thomas James and William Christopher Doerman. He is survived by his dear wife of 61 years Clara Lee Doerman (nee: Grubbs); their two sons: Michael (Angie) Doerman and Matthew Doerman; grandchildren Allison and Mark Doerman; brother Lloyd Victor Doerman; many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Gerald devoted his career to CG&E for over 37 years. He was passionate about Harley Davidson Motorcycles and loved to spend time fishing with his brother-in-law Dave and woodworking. Gerald had a keen sense of humor and used laughter as a tool to turn any stranger into a new friend. Visitation will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place at Sand Run Cemetery Hebron. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019