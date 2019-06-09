|
|
Gerald E. Boland
Green Township - Beloved father of Chris (Kathi) Boland and Kim (Matthew) Eggert. Devoted grandfather of Dominic and Samantha Eggert. Dear brother of James (Deborah) Boland. Loving friend of Karen Boland. Also survived by his nephews Jim and Philip Boland. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 78 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass on TUESDAY at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Elder Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019