Gerald E. Wuest
Cincinnati - Gerald "Jerry" Edward Wuest, 81, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born to Edward and Regina (nee Hischemiller) Wuest, on July 22, 1937, in Cincinnati, OH. On February 27, 1960, Jerry married the love of his life, Sandra (nee Kilpatrick) and she survives. Jerry is also survived by his children: Monica Borell, Theresa Berding, Michele (Jim) Lantry, Mark (Nilza) Wuest, Rachel (Mark) Werner, 23 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, siblings; Barbara Wuest, Rosina (Russ) Radcliffe, Kathy (Mike) Reilly and Mary (Mark) Thiel and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carole Bastian. Jerry graduated from Elder High School class of 1955 and was a life long Panther (yes, he bled purple). After graduation, Jerry proudly served his country as a submariner in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975. Jerry loved baseball. He was player-manager for several Navy teams throughout his career. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and had the privilege of participating in the Reds Baseball Heaven and was voted MVP of the camp. At the age of 42, Jerry was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. He lived his life to the fullest, often saying "I have Parkinson's, it doesn't have me." Jerry and Sandy were passionate about raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's research. They founded PDSNOKI over 27 years ago and worked closely with University of Cincinnati Neurology Department to find a cure and support those affected with Parkinson's. He was an inspiration to the Parkinson's community and all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 9:30 AM until Mass begins at 11:00 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (25 E Harrison Ave, North Bend, OH 45052). Jerry will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson's Disease Support Network for Parkinson's Research (checks to: PDSNOKI at: 1205 Linneman Rd, Cincy, OH 45238). Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019