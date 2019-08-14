Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W Kemper Rd
Forest Park, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W Kemper Rd
Forest Park, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. Jones


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gerald J. Jones Obituary
Gerald J. Jones

Cincinnati - Jones, Gerald J. Loving husband of Joan "Jo" (nee McClure) Jones. Devoted father of William (Beth) Jones, Linda (Keith) Dailey, and Andrew (Lisa) Jones. Grandfather of Brittany, Jessica, Morgan, Lyndsay, Kendal, Keith, Kevin, Alex, and Michael. Great grandfather of Paisley and Kalvin. Brother of Tom and Mary. Preceded in death by brothers Bob and Bruce. US Army Veteran. Gerald passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 86. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10a-11am and Mass will begin at 11 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W Kemper Rd., Forest Park, OH 45240. At the family's request, no memorials. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now