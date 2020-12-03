Gerald L. Ryle
Burlington - RYLE, Gerald L. "Jerry" age 84 of Burlington, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Belleview on February 2, 1936 to Leslie and Pauline Ryle. Jerry loved God, his family, and sports. A life-long resident of Boone County, Jerry was a member of Burlington Baptist Church. His smile was always evident at family gatherings—especially Thanksgiving and Christmas—which saw the ever-expanding Ryle family come together each year. He was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky, the Cincinnati Reds, and Conner High School. Most importantly in his heart—he was an adamant supporter of his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, through their athletic and academic endeavors. Jerry also held a special love for the Cleveland Indians, as he was a, as one local newspaper described him, "spry young shortstop" on one of the farm teams during his playing days. Following his retirement from Delta Airlines, Jerry could be found on the links around Northern Kentucky, playing golf with family and friends alike. Those who knew him well knew if he wasn't at home or on the golf course—you could probably find him at the Burlington Frisch's. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Wilma, his parents Leslie and Pauline, and his three siblings, Leon Ryle, Juanita Clore and Betty McNeely; and is survived by his three children, Paula (Charlie) Smiley of Burlington, Greg (Sherry) Ryle of Burlington, and Kerry (Scottye) Ryle of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Ryan) Back, Jeremy (Laura) Smiley, Brooke Smiley, Zack (Mary Katherine) Ryle, Korey (Bob) Czanik, Jake (Kelsey) Ryle, Parker (Victoria Hackbarth) Ryle; and his 11 great-grandchildren. Jerry's funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made at Heritage Bank to the Jerry Ryle Athletic Scholarship—where his legacy will continue for generations to come. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com