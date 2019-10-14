Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Gaukel

Bellevue - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Gaukel, 71 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on October 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas,Kentucky. Jerry was born February 2, 1948 in Dayton, KY to Carl Gaukel and Carolyn Rauch Gaukel. Jerry was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School, a member of Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue and retired from RL Polk Co., Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sister, Marianne Sandfoss, and Brother, Robert Gaukel. He is survived by his Sisters, Lorraine (Dale) Perry, Patricia Grzanke, Brother, Kenneth (Donna) Gaukel, Sister-in-law, Carol Gaukel. Uncle to 14 nieces and nephews, Great Uncle to 15, and Great Great Uncle to 9. Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Friday, October 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church - Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, Kentucky, with Rev. Martin Pitstick officiating. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church-Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY 41073 or to Highlandspring,960 Highland Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
