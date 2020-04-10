Services
Gerald Lepper

Gerald Lepper Obituary
Gerald Lepper

Ft. Thomas - Gerald Clayton Lepper, 75, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, April 8th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a retired self-employed Mechanical Engineer. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton & Evelyn (nee. Seifried) Lepper and his son, Gerald Clayton Lepper, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Lepper, and sister, Christi (the late Richard) Robinson. Memorials are suggested to the Center for Great Neighborhoods, 321 West 12th St., Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
