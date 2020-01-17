|
Gerald Menke Sr.
Cincinnati - Gerald "Jerry" Menke Sr., loving father of Gerald T. (Gene) Menke Jr., Jeanne Menke and Daniel J. (Emily) Menke. Devoted grandfather of Ilse, Paul and Ottilia Menke. Devoted brother of Carol (William) Anneken and the late H. Ronald (liv. Sue) Menke and Janet (liv. Ralph) Bruno. Passed away January 15, 2020. Age 80 years. Memorial Mass Tuesday 10:30 A.M. at St Catharine Church, 2848 Fischer Pl., Westwood. Interment to follow at St. Joe New Cemetery. Donations may be made to School for Creative and Performing Arts or Elder High School. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020