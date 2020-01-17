Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Menke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Menke Sr.

Add a Memory
Gerald Menke Sr. Obituary
Gerald Menke Sr.

Cincinnati - Gerald "Jerry" Menke Sr., loving father of Gerald T. (Gene) Menke Jr., Jeanne Menke and Daniel J. (Emily) Menke. Devoted grandfather of Ilse, Paul and Ottilia Menke. Devoted brother of Carol (William) Anneken and the late H. Ronald (liv. Sue) Menke and Janet (liv. Ralph) Bruno. Passed away January 15, 2020. Age 80 years. Memorial Mass Tuesday 10:30 A.M. at St Catharine Church, 2848 Fischer Pl., Westwood. Interment to follow at St. Joe New Cemetery. Donations may be made to School for Creative and Performing Arts or Elder High School. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -