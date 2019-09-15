|
GERALD "JP" PERRY
Burlington - Gerald Ray Perry, known by most as Jerry or JP, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 12. Jerry was born on February 8, 1953 to the late Claude Perry and Hannah White. He grew up in Grant County with his two brothers and a sister, and served in the Navy before settling down with his wife in Boone County and raising their daughters. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Perry. They were married for 46 years. Jerry also leaves behind his three daughters, Christy Smith, JeriLynn Haggard and Danielle McAndrew, his three son in laws, Jared Smith, Wayne Haggard and Robert McAndrew, and eight grandchildren that he loved and spoiled rotten. Jerry didn't waste a day. He enjoyed a lot of time at his camp in Brookville, Indiana. He loved fishing, boating, car racing, hot rods, working in his garage and drinking Bud Light. Jerry was a dedicated husband to Barb, he loved and took pride in the life they built together. Jerry was a true family man and a loving father who would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He will be missed forever by many that loved him dearly, but may we all take peace in knowing that he truly lived his life to the fullest. Services will be held on Monday, September 16 from 1 to 3 PM at Stith Funeral Home 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048. Followed by his burial at Burlington Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019