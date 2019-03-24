Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew
9375 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Palm Harbor, FL. - Gerald R. Hice passed away March 13, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Mary Jean Hice. Cherished father of Mike, Chris (Paul) Szydlowski, Joe (Julie), Russ, and the late Matthew Hice. Loving Grandpa of 11. Also survived by sister Jean Vidourek and brother Jim Hice. Quietly generous with anyone who needed a helping hand, Gerry taught us all to take care of those around us. He remained focused on the positive to the end, showing us the power of gratitude and importance of zest for life. Our rock is now at peace. Memorial Mass at St. Bartholomew, 9375 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 at 11 am April 3, 2019. Lunch reception immediately following service. If you wish, donations can be made to , .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.