Gerald Richard Diekema



West Chester - Dear brother of Marian (Wayne) Homan of Fremont, MI, Carol Sabotta of Grand Rapids, MI, Jan (Tom) Byle of Grand Rapids, MI, Keith (Cheryl) Diekema, of West Chester, OH, Delores (Lon) Schmelzer of Bath, MI, Sue (Dave) Ware of Muskegon, MI, and Rita (Chuck) Scarborough of Hart, MI. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Departed on July 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Jerry was proud of his 41+ years working for the Fremont Public Schools. More recently, he was active at the Partners in Prime Senior Center in West Chester. Memorial services and interment will be held in Fremont, MI at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Presbyterian Church, 12060 Lebanon Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.









