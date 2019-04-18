Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Gerald "Jerry" Ruoff

Gerald "Jerry" Ruoff Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Ruoff

Union - Gerald Edward "Jerry" Ruoff, age 76, of Union, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Jerry was the loving husband of the late Mary Sue Ruoff (nee Lindy). He leaves behind his son, Steven Ruoff (Sue), daughters, Laura Burt (Kevin) and Amy Roedersheimer (Mike). He was the proud grandfather of Megan, Amanda, Katelyn, Hannah, Adam, Ryan, Michael, and Haley and great grandfather of Anna and Harper. Dear brother of David Ruoff, Paul Ruoff, Marc Ruoff, Karin Elliott and Renetta Morem. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Ruoff and brother, Johnny Ruoff. Jerry worked many years as a Meat Manager for the Thriftway Stores. He later retired after working several years in Maintenance for the Boone County School District. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, but he will be remembered most for all the love shared with his family. Friends and family will gather on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042. Memorials can be made in Jerry's honor to: Saint Elizabeth Hospice 483 South loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
