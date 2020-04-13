|
|
Gerald Schalk
Alexandria - Gerald (Jerry) Louis Schalk, age 82, of Alexandria, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2020. Jerry was born and raised in California, Kentucky, fondly referred to as "12-mile." He attended Saints Peter and Paul Parish and elementary school and was a graduate of St. Mary High School, which is now Bishop Brossart. He became a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish after marrying the love of his life, Ruth in 1959. Jerry retired in 2000 from Nutone Inc. after more than 40 years of service. Jerry never knew a stranger and loved talking to people and sharing his many, many stories. He enjoyed raising cattle on his farm and growing vegetables in the garden. His time away from the farm was spent hunting with brothers, brothers-in-law, friends, sons, grandsons and great-grandsons. His love of showing cattle with his grandkids at county and state fairs was a true blessing, and the legend will live on in his legacy that he created. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Campbell County Beef Cattle Association, KY Polled Hereford Association, American Polled Hereford Association and the National Rifle Association. In addition to being survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, Ruth (nee Greis) Schalk, he is also survived by his sons, Timothy (Teresa) and Randy (Bev), and his daughters, Theresa (Joe) Martin and Tanya (Mike) Holtz. He was a proud grandfather of 14 Grandchildren and 14 great Grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his brothers, Thomas (late Judy), James (Joyce), Ken (June) and Dan (Darlene). Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Mary of the Assumption Church for immediate family only, due to the Coronavirus. Live streaming of the funeral mass will available on the St. Mary of the Assumption Facebook page at 10am, Friday, April 17, 2020. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Cultivating Legacy Capital Campaign (CLCC), St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, Kentucky 41001, or Bishop Brossart High School Sports Complex (MAC) at 4 Grove Street, Alexandria, Kentucky 41001. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020