Gerald "Jerry" Schmitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Schmitt

Green Twp - Gerald L. "Jerry" Schmitt, beloved husband of 62 years to Charlene (nee Obert) Schmitt. Devoted father of Jay (Teresa) Schmitt, Melissa (Bryan) Bitner and the late Greg Schmitt. Loving grandfather of Leanna (Tyler) Bachman, Olivia Schmitt, Caitlyn (Sean) Burton and Zack Bitner. Great grandfather of Vera Bachman. Jerry passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Visitation on Tuesday (May 26) from 5-8 PM at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church (White Oak) on Wednesday (May 27) at 10 AM. Please note, for the visitation and mass, social distancing will be practiced and the family would like those attending to please wear a mask. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved