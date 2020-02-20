Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home
2880 Boudinot Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home
2880 Boudinot Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
1942 - 2020
Beloved husband of Lenda LeFevre (nee Cotton). Loving father of Jeffrey and Robert LeFevre, Cindy and Lori Eggleston. Also survived by loving grandchildren and friends. Passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. Age 78 years. Visitation 11 AM to 1 PM Monday February 24, 2020, followed by a 1 PM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. If desired memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
